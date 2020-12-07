ISL 2020-21 | Happy with the win, but focus on Odisha FC right now, proclaims Juan Ferrando

Having failed to register a win in the first three matches of the season, the onus was on FC Goa to deliver the goods against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday evening, at the Fatorda Stadium. Juan Ferrando’s impressed throughout the game, storming to a 3-1 win over the ‘Yellow army’ to collect three points and climb to the third position in the league table. Even though the Spaniard is very happy with the result, Ferrando is not convinced to rest on the laurels and has shifted his focus to the Odisha FC game straightaway.

"I'm happy about the score. For us all three points in the game is importatant. So happy to score. I think it is so important to focus on Odisha because we have some details and information. So happy 100 per cent. It's necessary to start working," said Juan Ferrando, during the post-match press conference.

Indian international Brandon Fernandes has been a livewire in the midfield for FC Goa, having assisted Jorge Ortiz’s strike early on in the second half. Juan is all in praise of the 26-year old footballer, stating that Brandon is a ‘fantastic player’, even though all members of the squad are equally important.

"For us, all the players in the squad are very important. My job is to help and improve all the players and the find best job for everyone. Brandon is good in the last third like Alberto Noguera. Igor is good on the last part of the pitch. But the most important thing for me is to continue helping them. I'm very happy about Brandon because in my opinion, he is a fantastic player," added the manager.