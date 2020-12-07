Good players always have more options but we hope Danny Ings stays, claims Ralph Hasenhuttl
Today at 5:58 PM
With Danny Ings entering the final eighteen months of his contract, Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted that he hopes Ings stays despite the interest in him. The 28-year-old has become amongst England’s best strikers over the last few years, with 27 goals in 45 league appearances.
When Southampton signed Danny Ings on loan, little was expected from the Englishman, especially after he finished the season with only seven league goals. However, things changed last term, with Ings thriving under Ralph Hasenhuttl, as he finished the season with 22 league goals. Only Jamie Vardy, 2019/20 Golden Boot winner, scored more than the Englishman, and it saw him linked with a move away.
However, the Saints managed to keep a hold of their priced-possession although that might not be the case next summer as Ings has eighteen months left on his current contract. While the striker and Southampton are in talks over a new deal, Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted that he hopes the 28-year-old signs a new deal with the club. The Austrian further added that he knows Ings has options but believes the former Liverpool man can make a big impact on the south-coast.
“It’s very important for us as and I think it’s important for him that he does it and hopefully he is also managed by his agent in this way. He has to make the decision. We know that good players always have more options to go somewhere but I don’t think he wants to go anywhere because he knows what he has with this club. It’s understandable that big clubs are looking at him; this is normal,” Hasenhuttl told the Telegraph.
"If he wants to be the hero here, he’s welcome. If he wants to go somewhere else as a number I don’t know what then he has to decide this for himself. There is no release clause and he will stay with us as long as possible and that’s the reason why I hope he will extend his contract.”
