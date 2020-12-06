Reports | Paris Saint-Germain exploring the idea of signing Lionel Messi next summer

With his future at the Camp Nou uncertain, it has many Barcelona fans worried that despite the U-turn that Lionel Messi took over the summer, the Argentine is still looking to leave. The 33-year-old has less than seven months left on his current contract at Barcelona and has reportedly no intensions of signing a new deal with the club. That has intrigued Manchester City, Juventus, Inter Milan and a few other sides across Europe with them all considering a move.