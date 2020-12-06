Only focus is Bayern Munich but Germany need to support Joachim Low, admits Thomas Muller
Today at 4:37 PM
In light of the speculation surrounding his future with Germany, Thomas Muller has confessed that his only focus right now is Bayern but added that Germans need to back Joachim Low. The 31-year-old has endured a resurgence under Bayern boss Hansi Flick with 51 goal contributions in 53 appearances.
After Spain thrashed Germany 6-0 in the recently conducted international break, many expected Joachim Low to be sacked as Germany’s head coach. But that hasn’t been the case with the 60-year-old keeping his job despite an enquiry with the German football federation (DFB). The decision hasn’t gone down well with either fans of the German national team or their critics with many concerned that the DFB have made the wrong decision.
But as speculation continues to mount, there have been calls for Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Matt Hummels to be re-introduced to the national team. While that hasn’t taken place as of yet, Muller, after a brace against RB Leipzig, admitted that despite the rumours his only concern right now is Bayern Munich. The German attacker further added that the DFB has made their decision and now Germany need to back Joachim Low till the end.
“That's a topic that is very far away for me. I'm trying to help the team I'm on the field with. You can talk about it as much as you like. I'll stick with it and then we'll see what happens. The DFB decided [to keep Low on as coach], so all Germans have to stand behind this decision and do everything to ensure we get things going again. And with Joachim Low, we are going to get things going again,” Muller told Sky Sports.
