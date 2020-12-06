Loss to Cadiz is huge step backwards and difficult to explain, asserts Ronald Koeman

"It's a huge step back in terms of winning La Liga. It's disappointing but we must accept it, even though being 12 points back from a strong team like Atletico is a lot. The result today is difficult to explain. We concede the first goal and weren't good in attack, with too many players in the middle of the pitch. That's not the level I expect from my team. We must improve. We must be more focused. In general, the attitude without the ball was not good," Koeman said, reported ESPN.