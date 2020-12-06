ISL 2020-21 | We have to improve in the central midfield department, admits Antonio Lopez Habas

Today at 5:18 PM
ATK-Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas feels that they need to improve in the central midfield department, even though they have won all their matches so far. The ‘Mariners’ will cross paths with Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan, this Monday evening
ATK-Mohun Bagan have made a perfect start to the season, having won all of their three matches so far, including the much-hyped ‘Kolkata Derby’ against SC East Bengal. The ‘Mariners’ are yet to concede a goal, which speaks loads regarding their defensive solidity but have sometimes looked unimpressive in the midfield position. According to their head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, ATK-Mohun Bagan needs to improve in the central midfield position to align with their style of play.
It's very important that we started the competition with three clean sheets because the team had confidence and improved. This is the best way for improvement and we were tactically disciplined,” said Antonio Lopez Habas, during the pre-match press conference
"I think we have to improve in the central midfield department because the idea and concept of our team are that everybody defends and everybody attacks. We need more creativity in the centre," added the Spaniard.
Even though ATK-Mohun Bagan won all the matches, their win in the last game over Odisha FC was not so convincing, with Roy Krishna scoring the winner in the dying seconds of the match. They are set to take on Owen Coyle’s Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan on Monday evening.
