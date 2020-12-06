ISL 2020-21 | We have to improve in the central midfield department, admits Antonio Lopez Habas

ATK-Mohun Bagan have made a perfect start to the season, having won all of their three matches so far, including the much-hyped ‘Kolkata Derby’ against SC East Bengal. The ‘Mariners’ are yet to concede a goal, which speaks loads regarding their defensive solidity but have sometimes looked unimpressive in the midfield position. According to their head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, ATK-Mohun Bagan needs to improve in the central midfield position to align with their style of play.