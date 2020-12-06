ISL 2020-21 | We deserved three points against SC East Bengal, reveals Gerard Nus

Today at 5:40 PM
Northeast United FC head coach Gerard Nus is convinced that they deserved three points from Saturday’s game against SC East Bengal, even though an own goal gave them the lead in the first half. The ‘Highlanders’ will be up against Bengaluru FC in their next game this coming Tuesday.
Northeast United FC kept their unbeaten run intact, by edging past SC East Bengal by 2-0 margin on Saturday evening at the Tilak Maidan. A 33rd-minute own goal from Surchandra Singh gave them the lead, while a strike late into game by Rochharzela sealed the deal for the ‘Highlanders.’ In spite of living a life with a slender lead till the closing stages, Northeast United FC head coach Gerard Nus feels that they deserved the win, even though they are taking one game at a time and not thinking about the play-offs.
"We deserve to get the three points. We have to keep working. It is just the beginning of the season. We are building the team. I am sure we are doing well. I don't even think about the playoffs. We only have two days to get ready for the next one - it is going to be a massive challenge. From tomorrow, (we are thinking about) the next one,” said Gerard Nus, during the post-match press conference.
Like other managers in the league, Gerard is happy with the way his Indian contingent has performed so far. Veteran Ashutosh Mehta had to be benched towards the later stages of Saturday’s game, with him already on a yellow card, having introduced Provat Lakra as a substitute.
"We have options. Five changes are allowed now. We decided (to make a substitution) since Ashutosh got a yellow card, a player in defence with a yellow is a little bit risky. That was the main reason. I am happy with the performance of both Mehta and Lakra,” added the manager.
