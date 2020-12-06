ISL 2020-21 | We are guilty of giving away silly goals, admits Robbie Fowler

SC East Bengal’s nightmarish start to their maiden Indian Super League campaign took a turn for the worse, with them slumping to a third straight defeat, losing 0-2 to Northeast United FC on Saturday evening. Having started the game on the backfoot, SC East Bengal players committed a schoolboy mistake via an own goal to give them the lead, while the ‘Highlanders’ made it 2-0 in the dying minutes of the game. Their head coach Robbie Fowler feels that it was by far their worst performance so far, with them giving away silly goals.