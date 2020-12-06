Believe that Romelu Lukaku can get even better and stronger, proclaims Antonio Conte
Today at 8:42 PM
Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has opined that Romelu Lukaku can become even better and possibly one of the best strikers in the world with him on the right track right now. The Belgian is considered to be one of the best center-forwards in world football with 12 goals in 13 games this season.
A blistering start to their season has seen many tout Inter Milan as one of the title contenders but a poor defensive record has affected things for the club. But their goal scoring record hasn’t been affected with the Nerazzurri scoring 26 goals in their opening ten Serie A games for the first time since the 2009/10 season with Romelu Lukaku playing a key role. The Belgian has netted eight goals in nine appearances and 12 goals in 13 games across all competitions.
That has played a key role in Inter’s success this season both in the league and the Champions League but there are some who believe that Lukaku can get even better. Antonio Conte is one of the many as he admitted that the Belgian can get even stronger and become one of the best in the world. The Inter boss further added that Lukaku is “on the right track” and has everything in his locker to become the best.
"I believe he can still get stronger. I described him as a rough diamond when he arrived and felt that work would help him become one of the best strikers in the world. He is on the right track, as he has everything, the physicality of a centre-forward, but also the pace and power of an American Football quarterback He is doing well, has understood what needs to be done, is humble and works for the team. I am very happy with him," Conte said, reported Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.