Wesley Fofana can become one of the best defenders in the world, proclaims Jonny Evans
Today at 5:22 PM
In light of his performances this season, Leicester City defender Jonny Evans believes that Wesley Fofana has what it takes to become amongst the best defenders in world football. The 20-year-old signed for the Foxes over the summer from Saint-Etienne and has since played a key role in their season.
With Leicester City looking for defensive reinforcements, many were shocked that the Foxes opted to sign young French defender Wesley Fofana. The 20-year-old had impressed at former club Saint-Etienne in the Ligue 1 but a move for an undisclosed fee, combined with a five-year contract, shocked the world. However, six odd months later and the Frenchman has become a key part of the Foxes’ set-up alongside Jonny Evans.
That is largely down to injuries across the Leicester squad that has forced Wesley Fofana into the team but so far, the youngster has lived up to all the hype. So much so, that Jonny Evans believes that the Frenchman has the potential to become one of the best in the world. The Foxes defender further added that his ability and confidence on the ball is perfect for the modern game.
"He can probably go on and become one of the best centre-backs in the world. Sometimes you forget how young he is. He's got a real athleticism and maturity about him. You can tell he's going to be a top-class player. He's got all the attributes: comfortable on the ball, aggressive in his defending," Evans told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"He's confident and seems sure of himself and I think when you see the games that he has come in, he's played with a real maturity. I don't think he's going to be one to hide from certain situations, he'll take every challenge on. It looks like he really enjoys that challenge and you can see that by his aggression on the pitch."
"He probably hadn't played in that formation and then he had to come up against one of the best strikers in the Premier League in Aubameyang. The way he dealt with him, he showed a real athleticism to be able to compete with a player of that calibre, he was so confident. I thought he was outstanding that night."
