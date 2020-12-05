Never thought I was untouchable as a manager at Real Madrid, admits Zinedine Zidane
Today at 5:57 PM
With speculation surrounding his future, Zinedine Zidane has confessed that he has never felt untouchable at the Santiago Bernabeu but feels supported by the team. The Los Blancos are on a torrid run of form with them winning just one out of the five games played across all competitions.
Despite being placed in a tough Champions League group, many expected Real Madrid to sail through the challenge but that hasn’t been the case. Instead, the Los Blancos are on the verge of getting knocked out of the group stages for the first time in decades and with their fate not even in their hands next week. However, the club’s form in November was at an all-time low as Zinedine Zidane’s squad won just one out of their last five games played across all competitions.
It has seen Zidane’s future at the club come under immense pressure with rumours indicating that if Real Madrid fail to qualify for the Round of 16, then the Frenchman will be sacked. However, in a recent interview, Zidane admitted that he never believed that he “was untouchable” as either a manager at Real Madrid or as a player across his career. The Frenchman added that while the club has had “difficult moments” this season, he believes they’re capable of finding a way back to their best.
"I've never thought I was untouchable. Never. Not as a player, or as a coach, or as a person. Yes, for sure [it's the most difficult situation I've faced]. But we've had difficult moments, we've always had criticism. Today it's the same, maybe it's stronger, but I always think positive. Tomorrow we have the chance to show we're a good team," Zidane said at a news conference.
"Yes, I’ve been completely supported. From the club, from everyone... [The players] have always shown me their affection. But that isn't the most important thing. The most important thing is knowing we'll come through this together."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.