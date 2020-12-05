Never thought I was untouchable as a manager at Real Madrid, admits Zinedine Zidane

Despite being placed in a tough Champions League group, many expected Real Madrid to sail through the challenge but that hasn’t been the case. Instead, the Los Blancos are on the verge of getting knocked out of the group stages for the first time in decades and with their fate not even in their hands next week. However, the club’s form in November was at an all-time low as Zinedine Zidane’s squad won just one out of their last five games played across all competitions.