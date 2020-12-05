ISL 2020-21 | With similar playing style, both Kerala and Goa will play their cards, assures Kibu Vicuna

Today at 3:47 PM
Kerala Blasters FC coach Kibu Vicuna is convinced that they have a playing style similar to FC Goa and that they are going to play their cards, just like them. The ‘Manjapaddas’ will cross paths with the ‘Gaurs’ this Sunday evening at the Fatorda Stadium, in Goa.
Kerala Blasters FC - one of the most hyped teams with its millions of followers - is yet to win a match in the ongoing Indian Super League, having split points on two occasions and lost the other. The ‘Manjapaddas’ are set to face FC Goa in their next game this Sunday evening at the Fatorda Stadium. Their coach Kibu Vicuna feels that both the teams have a similar playing style and he is expecting a tit-for-tat affair in the upcoming game, with each of the teams playing their set of cards to trump the other.
“There are more similarities with Goa than with other teams because of the style of play. They are going to play their cards, we are going to play ours. They have very good players, they have a fantastic coach (Juan Ferrando). Last year they were winners of the league. In football, you decide after the season, not after three matches. I am sure our team is going to improve. We need to train well,” said Kibu Vicuna, during the pre-match press conference.
Unfortunately, Kerala Blasters FC’s star player Sergio Cidoncha suffered an injury in the last game against Chennaiyin FC and could be out of action for a long time. But the management is not opting to sign a replacement for him at the present, while the Spaniard also believes that they have enough players to fill in the gap.
“We have to be with Sergio (Cidoncha) because it is an important period for him, he is the captain of the team. We have to take care of him. Then we will try to improve the team,” added Vicuna.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.