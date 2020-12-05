ISL 2020-21 | Not easy playing against a team like Odisha FC, admits Sergio Lobera

Today at 2:28 PM
Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera feels that it won’t be an easy task to play against the like of Odisha FC this Sunday evening, even though their ISL rivals are winless so far. The ‘Islanders’ are at the second position in the league table with six points from two matches.
Mumbai City FC surprisingly lost the first game of the season to a young and jubilant Northeast United FC by a 1-0 margin, but steadied ship soon after, winning the next two games against FC Goa and SC East Bengal. In spite of the resurgence, their head coach Sergio Lobera feels that they need to improve on their style of play as he is expecting a stiff competition in their next match against Odisha FC.
"Odisha has a very good team. We need to work very well in both areas, attack and defence. We need to stick to our style and improve our play. It is not easy playing against a team like Odisha. Every game is different. They have an experienced coach," said Sergio Lobera, ahead of Sunday’s game.
"It is going to be a difficult game. We will try to stick to our play. We play attacking football. Balance is an important thing. We had two clean sheets. That is very important. We need to score goals. That is our philosophy,” he added.
Mumbai City FC have one of the best squads on paper in the Indian Super League, but the Spaniard feels that they are no way the favourites in the ongoing season. According to Lobera, there are several other off-the-field factors which can affect the results, considering the matches are not being played in normal conditions.
"For me, we are not favourites. This is a different season. Injuries and short pre-season make it more difficult. Quarantine is also a problem. We need to work as a family. There are very good teams. I accept the challenge. My focus is on our team. We need to improve a lot of things. This is my job as a coach."
