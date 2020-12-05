ISL 2020-21 | Ashique Kuruniyan should have been shown the red card, asserts Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC were unbeaten ahead of their match against Bengaluru FC, going into the game with a positive mindset. In spite of playing with an equal footing with their rivals, a 56th-minute strike from Sunil Chhetri via a penalty kick meant they suffered their first defeat of the season. But Chennaiyin FC were dealt with a major blow in the 16th minute of the game, when their midfielder Anirudh Thapa suffered an injury and, as a result, had to be benched for the rest of the game. Their coach Csaba Laszlo was furious with the referee for not showing a red to Ashique Kuruniyan, who knocked down the Chennaiyin FC star in an illegal manner.