Fantasy Premier League 2020/21 – Finding the budget superstars ahead of Gameweek 11

Apart from a manager that hit 117 points, FPL managers endured another below par week with an average of just 44 points, including those Mahrez owners. Things did go well for a select few but for the rest, now is the time to find the budgets stars especially with the real December around the corner.

The sure-fire pick

Diogo Jota

It is becoming insanely difficult to overlook Diogo Jota’s contributions for Liverpool this season and apparently, Jurgen Klopp feels the same with FPL’s latest superstar starting the last few games. He’s proved his worth as well in those games with goals in all but one, including a key one last time around although Jota should have had more. What makes him an even better pick is the fact that the Portuguese forward has registered just as many shots as Salah has, with a superior numbers for shots on target and big chances created.

It makes him the perfect budget option especially when the FPL gods have opted to price him at a decent £6.9 million. However, a battle against his former side could see the young forward given a chance to shine but with a Champions League game around the corner, Jurgen Klopp is bound to rest his bigwigs for the league especially with a tough December fixture list on the cards. The question is, does Jota fit the list of bigwigs or does he start mid-week because that makes all the difference for the weekend.

The maybe/maybe nots

Pedro Neto

Priced at a modest £5.6 million and owned by just 3.9% at the time of writing, Pedro Neto is possibly the best bargain option that there is right now. That is outside of the great Diogo Jota, but his former teammate is doing just as well as his replacement at Wolves. While the eyes of the world has been on Daniel Podence, Neto has slipped under the radar with his points haul since Gameweek 1 reading 6-2-2-8-3-2-7-2-6 before a double figure 13 in his last game.

That happened to be against Arsenal which means that while picking a Wolves player, during what might be one of the toughest two months of football for them is a risk, Neto might be the exception to that. One concern, however, might be the fact that the youngster has played enough over the last few Gameweeks with him playing the full 90 just once and was even brought off the bench once. But with Raul Jimenez’s injury, Wolves will need their best men on the field, and for all intents and purposes that just happens to be Pedro Neto.

It’s a risky bet but when a 20-year-old ranks at the top in the Wolves’ squad for everything, from chances created and crosses to shots and penalty area touches, it makes him a great choice.

Che Adams

With Danny Ings’ long term knee injury, many expected Southampton to struggle and while the Saints have him a blip in their road, they haven’t struggled. That is thanks to, in part, Che Adams’ performances with the forward finding his own way home alongside a rejuvenated Theo Walcott. It has seen the duo combine brilliantly although winning games, so far, hasn’t been their forte.

While that needs to change for Ralph Hasenhuttl and his men, at £6.0 million, Adams is a superb buy and what’s more, after the struggles of last season, he seems to have found his touch. Three goals and four assists in his opening ten games are good figures but the underlying stats are up to mark as well. Only two players, within Southampton’s team, have taken more shots per 90 than Adams, and only one has managed to produce more key passes per 90 than Adams.

Not only that, not even Danny Ings has a better expected goals per 90 than Che Adams although that margin is only by a 0.01. Yet things, could be better for the Saints and that something could come from Che Adams and the youngster is due for something big.

And the punt

James Ward-Prowse

Another Southampton player on the list? Well, when a team plays as well as the Saints are, then it is to be expected that their captain is doing just as well. Otherwise, why would he play every minute of every game so far and given the way Ward-Prowse has gone about things, the Englishman is on fire. A set-piece taker by trade, the Saints captain has upped his game under Ralph Hasenhuttl and taken things to a brand new level, one few expected from him.

It has seen him thrive in a roaming midfield role although FPL-wise, the opening five games of the season weren’t his greatest. Yet since then, his set-piece prowess has seen him fly into teams across the world with a double free-kick against Aston Villa being the catalyst for change. But while consistency may be an issue, Prowse continues to be on set-piece duty and even more, no one has produced more key passes per 90 than him for the Saints.

Furthermore, no one has produced more key passes, for Southampton, than Ward-Prowse with the midfielder sitting 22nd on the list according to FBref. But much like Che Adams, the Saints captain needs to find a consistent boot to walk around on which does make him a risky pick.