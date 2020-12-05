Comments about Lionel Messi from within the club don’t help us, asserts Ronald Koeman

Yet it seems that not everyone at the club want that to happen as interim president Carlos Tusquets admitted, earlier this week, that Barcelona should have sold Messi in the summer. While that has come as a shock to many, Ronald Koeman has reiterated the fact that Messi’s decision to stay or leave the Camp Nou should be solely up tp him and nobody else. The Barcelona boss further added that comments from within the club do not help their cause and that needs to change.