ISL 2020-21 | We were a threat to ATK-Mohun Bagan, claims Stuart Baxter

Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter felt that they were a threat to ATK-Mohun Bagan during their game on Thursday evening, even though the 'Juggernauts' lost the game by a lone strike from Roy Krishna. Odisha FC will face an upbeat Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium, this Sunday evening.
Odisha FC might not have had the best starts to the Indian Super League, but a decent one nevertheless; having lost to Hyderabad FC by a solitary goal in the opening game, while staged an incredible comeback against Jamshedpur FC in the following match to split points.
They were expected to give a stiff competition to ATK-Mohun Bagan, which they did manage until Roy Krishna struck in the closing minutes of the game to snatch away a victory for the ‘Mariners.’ In spite of the loss, Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter feels that they were a potential threat to ATK-Mohun Bagan throughout the game, but they were ‘bitten’ towards the end.
"We started to make decisions on the field and made it difficult when we lost the ball to defend spaces around our defenders. There were too many transitions. We were also a threat. Football has got that nasty habit if you give up transitions and set-plays in the last few minutes of the game. You can be bitten," said Stuart Baxter, during the post-match press conference.
Odisha FC were looking lively in the first half, having got past the ATK-Mohun Bagan defence a few times, even though they failed to convert. Their best chance came in the first period itself, with Jacob Tratt missing a header, few years from the target. The match swayed in Bagan’s favour in the second half, with Roy Krishna netting the winner during stoppage time.
