ISL 2020-21 | Obviously didn't mean to disrespect any Indian players, asserts Robbie Fowler

Debutants SC East Bengal have had a disastrous start to their Indian Super League campaign, having lost both their games, conceding five and yet to score a single goal. It was after their 0-3 loss against Mumbai City FC that their head coach made an objectionable comment, stating that ‘some Indian players look like they haven't been coached before.’ The statement did not go down well, and now Robbie Fowler has given an explanation regarding the statement ahead of their clash against Northeast United FC this Saturday evening.