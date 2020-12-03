ISL 2020-21 | We were robbed of a goal, claims Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC has shown all the ingredients to make a mark in the Indian Super League, but they are yet to register their first win. The ‘Red Miners’ lost the first game to Chennaiyin FC, while gave away a two-goal lead against Odisha FC to split points in the end. They could have easily ended up on the losing side this Wednesday too, if not for Stephen Eze’s equalizer in the 85th minute. But, they would be disappointed for being disallowed a goal, after the linesman invented a handball earlier in the game. According to Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle, they were robbed of a goal.