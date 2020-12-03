ISL 2020-21 | We were robbed of a goal, claims Owen Coyle

Today at 11:23 AM
Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle stated that they have been robbed of a goal during their match against Hyderabad FC that ended 1-1. A goal was disallowed in the second half after the linesman invented a handball at a time when they were trailing by 0-1, even though they equalized later.
Jamshedpur FC has shown all the ingredients to make a mark in the Indian Super League, but they are yet to register their first win. The ‘Red Miners’ lost the first game to Chennaiyin FC, while gave away a two-goal lead against Odisha FC to split points in the end. They could have easily ended up on the losing side this Wednesday too, if not for Stephen Eze’s equalizer in the 85th minute. But, they would be disappointed for being disallowed a goal, after the linesman invented a handball earlier in the game. According to Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle, they were robbed of a goal.
"Yeah, listen. I don't need any trouble for anyone. The referee has given a goal; the linesman has invented a handball because we never had anybody's hand involved. So my question is how he can make something like that because it doesn't look like that. I feel we have been robbed. I think it was totally wrong," said Owen Coyle, during the pre-match press conference.
Hyderabad FC played with eight Indian players in the starting XI, unlike other teams in the ISL, with the local stars putting up a brave performance throughout the game. Owen Coyle heaped praise on Hyderabad FC’s youngsters, although he felt that their opponents did not produce enough goal scoring chances.
"No, Hyderabad have some good players. Some young Indian players were doing well, They deserve their credit. But the pace didn't catch us off. We did not play well. Hyderabad were a little bit better but did not have goal scoring chances,” added Coyle.
