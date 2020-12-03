ISL 2020-21 | We must be prepared for Bengaluru FC's set-piece movements, asserts Csaba Laszlo

Contrary to popular notions, Chennaiyin FC started their campaign with a surprising win against Jamshedpur FC, while split points with southern rivals Kerala Blasters FC in the following encounter. They are now set to face one of the best teams - Bengaluru FC, but with the promise they’ve shown in the past two matches, we are expecting an evenly fought contest. Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo has been observing their opponent's style of play very closely and feels that Bengaluru FC are very efficient with their set-piece movements and throwing and they are preparing to counter them ahead of Friday’s game.