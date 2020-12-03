ISL 2020-21 | We must be prepared for Bengaluru FC's set-piece movements, asserts Csaba Laszlo

Today at 3:44 PM
Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo is wary of Bengaluru FC’s set-piece movements and throw-ins and are preparing to counter them ahead of their match this Friday evening. The ‘Marina Machans’ started the 2020-21 ISL with a bang, having won the first game and earning a point in the second.
Contrary to popular notions, Chennaiyin FC started their campaign with a surprising win against Jamshedpur FC, while split points with southern rivals Kerala Blasters FC in the following encounter. They are now set to face one of the best teams - Bengaluru FC, but with the promise they’ve shown in the past two matches, we are expecting an evenly fought contest. Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo has been observing their opponent's style of play very closely and feels that Bengaluru FC are very efficient with their set-piece movements and throwing and they are preparing to counter them ahead of Friday’s game.
"We watched their games and saw how they play. They are a physical and tall team. They create from setpieces and long throw-ins. We must be prepared for it. I think we have our weaknesses and they have theirs. I'm concentrating on my team right now," said Csaba Laszlo, during the pre-match press conference.
"We need to shoot more and score more. We need to convert our chances," he added. "We had one day more to practice setpieces and improve our organisation. We are organised and prepared. We will try to reduce our mistakes and use their mistakes to score goals," added the coach.
The ‘Marina Machans’ could have easily walked away with three points during their game against Kerala Blasters FC, if not Jakub Sylvestr missed from the spot. But Csaba has backed the footballer, saying that mistakes are bound to happen, even though it was painful to see the penalty-kick go wide, as they deserved three points.
"This is not the first penalty to be missed in football and won't be the last. Personally, for me and fans, it was painful to see that penalty go wide. We deserved three points. But Jakub is also part of the team. Everybody can make mistakes. If we can win the next game, everybody will be happy,” said Csaba.
