ISL 2020-21 | We are lacking in the attacking third, admits Carles Cuadrat

Today at 4:08 PM
Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat feels that they are lacking the quality in the attacking third, which is the main reason for the dull start to the ongoing season. They will face the like of Chennaiyin FC - a team which is unbeaten in the league so far, this Friday evening at the GMC Stadium.
Bengaluru FC is one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Super League, since making their debut, but have opened the ongoing campaign on the wrong foot so far. A lapse of concentration allowed FC Goa to get back into the game, even though ‘The Blues’ were leading by two goals. A stubborn Hyderabad FC defence stood firm and held them to a 0-0 draw in the following game. Analyzing the season so far, Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat feels that they are not winning duels in the attacking third and are lacking the final pass.
"The opposition is not creating many chances against us. But we have to improve on some aspects. The problem is we are not winning many duels in the attacking third. We are lacking the last pass. We are showing consistency. We showed how we want to play. But we are not making it count. I think we will shift the momentum after the next game and be the protagonist," said Carles Cuadrat, during the pre-match press conference.
The Bengaluru-based team have had a lot of foreign imports during the mid-season, but they are yet to unleash their potential on the pitch. Speaking on this matter, Cuadrat was swift to point out that he is very happy with the way his foreigners have given everything even though they were not ready for the conditions.
"I am very happy. When you ask a player to play with just 10 days of training, it is difficult. Many players would ask for more weeks to get ready and to avoid injuries. But from the first day, they are ready to give their all. The four (Fran Gonzalez, Cleiton Silva, Deshorn Brown and Kristian Opseth) of them have given everything to the team in conditions that they were not ready for,” added Cuadrat.
