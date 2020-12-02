Reports | Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham set to battle it out for Brighton’s Ben White

Not only that, the Englishman has impressed while playing in either defense or as a defensive midfielder which has seen him gain a few suitors over the last few months. That has seen Sky Sports report that White is set to become a part of a three way wrangle between Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United, with Liverpool also reportedly in the mix. But reports have indicated that the trio have already been scouting the 23-year-old as a part of either a summer move or a January move.