Reports | Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham set to battle it out for Brighton’s Ben White
Today at 9:03 PM
According to Sky Sports, Brighton's Ben White is at the top of three shortlists with Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham chasing after the 23-year-old. The Englishman has impressed over the last eighteen months, with him spending last year on loan before becoming a regular for Graham Potter.
After a sensational season in the Championship with Leeds United and Marcelo Biesla, many expected the Peacocks to make the move permanent for Ben White. But that wasn’t the case as Brighton refused to let the 23-year-old leave the club despite Bielsa’s side making two bids of £22 million and £25 million for White. The move, however, has proved to be the right one for Graham Potter as White has started every league game for the Seagulls.
Not only that, the Englishman has impressed while playing in either defense or as a defensive midfielder which has seen him gain a few suitors over the last few months. That has seen Sky Sports report that White is set to become a part of a three way wrangle between Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United, with Liverpool also reportedly in the mix. But reports have indicated that the trio have already been scouting the 23-year-old as a part of either a summer move or a January move.
Nothing has been made clear, however, but the right offer could see White depart the south coast despite him penning a new four year deal before the season started. That does increase his original price tag from a reported £30 million to well beyond whatever Brighton want to ask for. But to make things even worse, reports have indicated that Leeds are still in the race, with the Peacocks looking to make a move in the summer.
