Premier League clubs to face new restrictions over signing players as consequence of Brexit

ESPN has reported that signing players for Premier League clubs will get tougher because of Brexit with clubs also unable to sign players from outside the UK until they turn 18. The report further revealed that there will be a points system put in place which will be based on a multitude of factors.

Brexit or the vote of the UK to leave the European Union (EU) was in the works for quite some time before it was finally approved with the UK set to leave the EU on December 31, 2020. But while that will have a serious impact on the United Kingdom, it will also have a serious impact on Premier League clubs, the FA has revealed. The new regulations will make it even harder for Premier League clubs to sign players, with them now unable to sign players from overseas until they’re 18.

Not only that, from December 31st onwards, clubs within the English pyramid will be unable to complete restriction-free transfers for players from the EU. Furthermore, following a conversation between the Premier League, EFL, English Football Association and the government, all potential signs will have to secure a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) before signing. The FA’s statement has revealed that the GBE works on “points based system” where players are awarded various points based on various other factors.

That includes based on their senior, and youth, international appearances, the quality of the selling club, the league and a few more. The same will apply to the Women’s game with new limits added to the number of overseas U21 players a club can sign. The statement revealed that clubs have been limited to "three U-21 players in the January window and no more than six per season going forward".

The Premier League's chief executive, Richard Masters, confirmed the same and admitted that they were looking "to come to an agreement to ensure that no part of Brexit should damage the success of the Premier League". Not only that, Masters further added that the agreement will be reviewed after the January transfer window with the English Football Association.

"The Premier League has worked with The FA to come to an agreement to ensure no part of Brexit should damage the success of the Premier League, or the prospects of the England teams. We welcome the news that the Home Office has approved the Governing Body Endorsement plan for the January 2021 transfer window," Masters told the FA's official website.

"Continuing to be able to recruit the best players will see the Premier League remain competitive and compelling and the solution will complement our player development philosophy of the best foreign talent alongside the best homegrown players. Following the January transfer window, we look forward to reviewing the agreement with The FA."

