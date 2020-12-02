Not going to resign but Real Madrid have to show character now, proclaims Zinedine Zidane

But it simply wasn’t to be as the Ukraine side walked away with a 2-0 win over the Champions League kings with second half goals from Dentinho and Manor Solomon enough to get the win. That has heaped the pressure onto Zinedine Zidane’s shoulders, with there even being many calls for the Frenchman to resign before the week is over. However, the Los Blancos boss has revealed that he is not going to resign and instead expects his side to keep going and show the world their character.