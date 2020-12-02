Not going to resign but Real Madrid have to show character now, proclaims Zinedine Zidane
Today at 7:56 PM
In light of a second loss to Shakhtar Donetsk, Zinedine Zidane has asserted that he has no plans of resigning and that now Real Madrid need to showcase their character in the next game. As it stands, Real Madrid sit in third place in Group B and will need to win and hope Shakhtar don’t do the same.
With their fate in the Champions League on the line, many expected Real Madrid to get things over and done with by the fifth round of the group stages. However, the Los Blancos have endured a stuttering time to their European campaign this season with just two wins and a draw in their opening four games. That meant that a win over Shakhtar would have sent the La Liga giants one step-closer towards the round of 16.
But it simply wasn’t to be as the Ukraine side walked away with a 2-0 win over the Champions League kings with second half goals from Dentinho and Manor Solomon enough to get the win. That has heaped the pressure onto Zinedine Zidane’s shoulders, with there even being many calls for the Frenchman to resign before the week is over. However, the Los Blancos boss has revealed that he is not going to resign and instead expects his side to keep going and show the world their character.
"No. Not at all. I won't resign. We'll keep going. ... In the first half we were really good. I think we deserved to score first, that would have changed things. Their goals hurt us a lot. We've had complicated moments and we always will. We're on a bad run of results. That's the reality. But we have to keep going. ... I think we prepared well, we played a great first half,” Zidane said, reported ESPN.
“We have one game left and we have to win and think about going through. I feel strong. I'll give everything, as always, I think the players will too. The other day [against Alaves] we didn't deserve to win. I think today we played a good game, but that's football. We have to keep our heads up and think about the next game. When you're on a bad run there's no alternative ... we have to show our character and our pride."
