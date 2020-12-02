ISL 2020-21 | We have the squad to win the Indian Super League, admits Sergio Lobera

In spite of having one of the best squads in the Indian Super League, Mumbai City FC started their campaign with a shocking defeat against Northeast United FC. They pushed their game a notch above in the following game, having edged past FC Goa by a 1-0 margin. It was during their game against SC East Bengal on Tuesday evening, that the team played as per their potential, having outclassed the Kolkata-based team by a 3-0 margin. Their coach Sergio Lobera, following the clinical performance, feels that they have the squad to win the Indian Super League.