ISL 2020-21 | We have the squad to win the Indian Super League, admits Sergio Lobera

Today at 12:43 PM
Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera feels that they have got the squad to go all the way and win the Indian Super League, following their win over SC East Bengal. A brace from Adam le Fondre and a strike from Hernan Santana was enough to secure three points from Tuesday’s fixture.
In spite of having one of the best squads in the Indian Super League, Mumbai City FC started their campaign with a shocking defeat against Northeast United FC. They pushed their game a notch above in the following game, having edged past FC Goa by a 1-0 margin. It was during their game against SC East Bengal on Tuesday evening, that the team played as per their potential, having outclassed the Kolkata-based team by a 3-0 margin. Their coach Sergio Lobera, following the clinical performance, feels that they have the squad to win the Indian Super League.
"I don't like to speak about individuals. I think the most important thing is to work as a team and when you're working well as a team, it's possible to shine. Obviously, Boumous is a very good player but I have a very good squad and this is the most important thing for me," said Sergio Lobera, during the post-match conference.
"If you want to win games you can have a very good first eleven. But if you want to win the league you need a very good squad and I have a very good squad. Every day the best first eleven is not the same," added the manager.
Adam le Fondre’s brace and the third from Hernan Santana was enough for the ‘Islanders’ to secure their second win this season, while the margin could have easily increased. Sergio Lobera have four days on hand before their next game against Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin.
