ISL 2020-21 | We are not overconfident after winning first two matches, admits Antonio Lopez Habas

ATK-Mohun Bagan has hardly set a foot wrong in the season so far, with them edging past Kerala Blasters FC by a 1-0 margin in the curtain-raiser, while they outclassed arch-rivals SC East Bengal 2-0 in the ‘Kolkata Derby’. They are set to lock horns with a spirited Odisha FC side that staged a great comeback against Kerala Blasters FC in the previous game by overturning a two-goal deficit and snatching away a point. Ahead of the game, ATK-Mohun Bagan coach has clearly stated they are not overconfident after the fabulous start to the season, even though they will aim to maintain the winning streak.