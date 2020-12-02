ISL 2020-21 | We are not overconfident after winning first two matches, admits Antonio Lopez Habas

Today at 11:10 PM
ATK-Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas has clearly stated that they are not overconfident after winning the first two matches of the season, even though want they're looking to keep the winning streak going. The ‘green and marron’ will face Odisha FC on Thursday evening at the Fatorda Stadium.
ATK-Mohun Bagan has hardly set a foot wrong in the season so far, with them edging past Kerala Blasters FC by a 1-0 margin in the curtain-raiser, while they outclassed arch-rivals SC East Bengal 2-0 in the ‘Kolkata Derby’. They are set to lock horns with a spirited Odisha FC side that staged a great comeback against Kerala Blasters FC in the previous game by overturning a two-goal deficit and snatching away a point. Ahead of the game, ATK-Mohun Bagan coach has clearly stated they are not overconfident after the fabulous start to the season, even though they will aim to maintain the winning streak.
"We have to continue winning the matches after winning the first two. We are not overconfident. The players are fantastic professionals. I have the idea to win every day. It was important to win the first two matches. It is equally important to win all the matches till the final. We are happy with our performance but we have to keep winning," said Antonio Lopez Habas, during the pre-match press conference.
The experienced coach was all in praise of his counterpart Stuart Baxter, with Habas quite familiar with the Odisha FC coach from his days in South Africa, where Habas was in charge of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits. According to him, the Odisha-based side will gain a lot from the experienced manager.
"I know Stuart Baxter from my time In South Africa. He is an experienced coach. He has a fantastic CV. I respect him and so does he. We have worked a long time ago. It would work well for Odisha,” added Habas.
- Antonio Lopez Habas
- Stuart Baxter
- Isl 2020 21
- Indian Super League
- Atk Mohun Bagan
- Odisha Fc
- Kerala Blasters Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.