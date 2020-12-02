ISL 2020-21 | Indian players need more game experience to unleash their potential, opines Stuart Baxter

With a new setup, Odisha FC was expected to start afresh, brushing aside last year’s disappointment. But, unfortunately, they suffered a 0-1 defeat against Hyderabad FC in the opening game, while walking away with a point in the second game. Even though the foreigners have made a mark to some extent, the Indian players are yet to fire. Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter feels that the young local players will need some game experience to unleash their full potential on the pitch.

“Well, of course, you can’t expect young players to walk into the environment that they are not used to, with a new coach and immediately make a start. So, we are hoping that, during then, they will gain game experience; they can learn and can give a performance which will strengthen their confidence, which will also help the team,” said Stuart Baxter, during the pre-match press conference.

Odisha FC will be up against a jubilant ATK-Mohun Bagan side that is yet to make a mistake in the league so far, having already won the opening two matches. In spite of the star-studded attack with the likes of Roy Krishna and David Williams set to face them, Stuart is confident that their players can keep ATK-Mohun Bagan quiet if the cards are played correctly.

“No, not really. You respect them because they are really good players, experienced players. We have to make sure that when we are attacking, they do have a very organised defence. While we throw our players forward, we are aware of the fact, that in transition, they get into the game quickly, when we spread out, then they can be effective. So, we have to make sure that we are aware of that and then make it difficult for them. But, more than that, it’s going to be up to the players on the day to make sure that we take away the spaces they want and defend well,” added Baxter.