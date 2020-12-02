ISL 2020-21 | Few Indian players look like they have never been coached before, exclaims Robbie Fowler

Debutants SC East Bengal started their ISL journey with a loss against arch-rivals ATK-Mohun Bagan last week, even though their players were promising in pockets of the game. While it was expected that they would better themselves in the next game, it took a turn for the worse, with them being outclassed 0-3 by a strong Mumbai City FC side on Tuesday evening. SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler was furious following the defeat, stating that it seemed that the Indian players have never been coached before.