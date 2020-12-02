ISL 2020-21 | Few Indian players look like they have never been coached before, exclaims Robbie Fowler

Today at 12:41 PM
SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler blasted out following their 0-3 defeat against Mumbai City FC, stating that the Indian players in the squad have never been coached before. The ‘red and gold’ brigade is yet to register the first point and net their first goal in their first-ever season in the ISL.
Debutants SC East Bengal started their ISL journey with a loss against arch-rivals ATK-Mohun Bagan last week, even though their players were promising in pockets of the game. While it was expected that they would better themselves in the next game, it took a turn for the worse, with them being outclassed 0-3 by a strong Mumbai City FC side on Tuesday evening. SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler was furious following the defeat, stating that it seemed that the Indian players have never been coached before.
"We played two great teams and when you commit mistakes they will punish you. We will learn from that and we will soldier on. There is a little bit of work to do on the training park," said Robbie Fowler, during the post-match conference.
"We will coach the players because in all fairness few of them have probably never been coached before and that is what we are doing. We will try and make our Indian players better and that takes good coaching and I don't think they had that in the years gone by," added the coach.
SC East Bengal had a dreadful start to the game, with defender Daniel Fox developing an injury in the 7th minute and missed out on the rest of the game. Since then, it was all Mumbai City FC, having taken the lead in the 20th minute by an Adam le Fondre strike. The Englishman doubled the lead from a spot-kick in the opening minutes of the second half, while Hernan Santana sealed the deal with the third goal in the 58th minute.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.