Signing Kylian Mbappe would be great news for Real Madrid, proclaims Ramon Calderon
Today at 8:02 PM
Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has admitted that signing Kylian Mbappe should be the Los Blancos’ next goal because the young Frenchman is yet to hit his best years. The 21-year-old has thrived since his move to Paris-Saint Germain, even winning the 2018 World Cup with France.
With a little more than a year and a half left on Kylian Mbappe’s current contract at the club, the Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away. The likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester City, Liverpool and many others have all been linked with a move for the former AS Monaco starlet. However, while Mbappe has admitted that he could look for a move away, so far the 21-year-old has reiterated that.
But with a year and a half left, the rumour mill has been heating up, especially with Real Madrid still looking for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo with Eden Hazard struggling to replace him. It has seen Ramon Calderon admit that the Los Blancos have to atleast look into the prospect of signing Mbappe in the coming summer window, with the club looking for a superstar. The former Real Madrid president further added that the Frenchman has time on his side and that’s something the club needs.
"Without a doubt, Mbappe is the player most desired by all and it would be great news for our team. He is a player who, being very young, has already managed to attract the attention of all the fans and presumably his best moment is yet to come. What the big clubs always need is to have the best players in their primes, regardless of their age," Calderon told Goal.
