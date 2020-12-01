Robert Lewandowski is most complete and best player there is in world football, proclaims Lothar Matthaus
Today at 8:19 PM
In his column for Sky Sports, Lothar Matthaus has claimed that Robert Lewandowski is the most complete footballer in the world and deserves the Best FIFA Men's Player 2020. The Polish international has been nominated alongside Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne and Lionel Messi amongst others.
With 55 goals across all competitions capping off a treble winning 2019/20 for Robert Lewandowski, many picked the Pole as the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or. But the award was cancelled for 2020 after France Football stated that the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to judge football properly and fairly which saw many critize the decision. However, with FIFA still awarding The Best FIFA Men’s player 2020 award, it has seen the Pole become the favourite to lift it.
That is despite Lewandowski competing against Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Bayern Munich teammate Thiago Alcantara amongst others. That has been reiterated by Lothar Matthaus, in his column for Sky Sports, as the German admitted that Lewandowski is the “most complete and best player there is in world football”. The Bayern Munich legend further added that the Pole’s list of trophies from last season alongside his stats has to see him awarded the trophy.
"As the name suggests, there can only be one who is the best. That is Robert Lewandowski. He's no longer just the best number nine in the world. Robert is the most complete and best player there is in world football. With FC Bayern he has won the five big titles that can be won. Champions League, Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, DFL-Supercup and UEFA Super Cup," Matthaus wrote in his Sky Sports column.
"In addition, he was also the top scorer in the first three competitions mentioned. His rivals Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and Mbappe are all fantastic players – just like Lewy. The difference is he has won every title there was to be won. Messi had a season without a trophy, Ronaldo became Italian champion, is still great, but not as strong as a few years ago."
- Robert Lewandowski
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Lionel Messi
- Kevin De Bruyne
- La Liga
- Bundesliga
- Champions League
- Bayern Munich
- Manchester City
- Fc Barcelona
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.