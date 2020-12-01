Players thought VAR would make things clearer but that hasn’t been the case, admits Andrew Robertson

In light of several controversial VAR decisions, Andrew Robertson has admitted that the players believed the technology was going to make the game clearer but that hasn’t happened yet. The Liverpool full-back also opined that if it doesn’t change, then the game should leave it to the referees.

When the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was first introduced, many believed that the technology would transform the way the game was played. However, eighteen months after it’s introduction to English football, VAR has come under immense criticism with many asking for the technology to be completely scrapped now. That comes in light of several controversial decisions with a lack of consistency affecting decisions and the game.

It has seen several players speak out about the same with Kevin De Bruyne doing it last month when he admitted that he has no idea what the handball law was now. Andrew Robertson is the latest in a long line as he admitted that the players believed VAR would remove the grey areas’ of football. The Liverpool full-back further added that “there are a lot of improvements” that need to be made if the technology has to get up to speed.

"There has been a lot of change in the rules in England in particular. I think Kevin De Bruyne said the other week he wasn't certain of the rules anymore. I think we can all can echo that. It's a wee bit uncertain now. When VAR came in we believed there would be no grey areas, it would all be black and white and I don't think we're quite getting that right now. There are a lot of improvements to be made,” Robertson said, reported ESPN.

"We knew we had to be patient with VAR and it wouldn't be perfect over night, but we are 18 months down the line, and still the same mistakes are being made. On Saturday, I've got no problem if my tackle is a penalty if the rules and referee deem that penalty. But I was watching the games yesterday and seen two very similar instances on Marcus Rashford and Adama Traore that went unpunished and looked very, very similar to what I did on Danny Welbeck. For me, either all three have to be penalties or all three aren't penalties."

The Liverpool full-back isn’t the only one frustrated with fans and critics alike calling for the offside and the handball laws to be made clearer and more precise. That has been a serious issue so far with the VAR team slowly but steadily improving and working out the kinks. But Robertson added that if the technology can’t find the consistency that people are asking for, then they might as well “leave it up to the referee’s naked eye”.

"I think that's where we are struggling a wee bit. We are just looking for consistency, hopefully that comes in time. The game's crying out for it. We thought we would be getting that with VAR but maybe we aren't getting that just now. Too many games are passing by, with people in the studios still discussing referee's decisions, and what could or couldn't have been. I didn't think that would be possible post-VAR.

"If that is still going to be a thing, then I would much rather leave it up to the referee's naked eye. It is much easier to accept mistakes then, rather than when so much technology is around it,” he added.