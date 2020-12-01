Newcastle United’s first-team placed in COVID-19 self-isolation after training ground outbreak
Today at 7:33 PM
According to the Guardian, Newcastle United have been forced to close their training ground and have ordered the entire first team and staff to self-isolate themselves. This comes after five members tested positive for COVID-19 last week with more positive tests after the latest round of testing.
Despite serious precautions being taken by every club in the world, positive coronavirus tests have still popped up with 10 new positive Covid-19 results in the Premier League from 1,381 tests. That is in a six day period between the 23rd of November and 29th of November which has scared many fans and critics alike. However, to make things even worse, Newcastle United have been forced to take drastic action after a COVID-19 outbreak.
The Guardian and the Telegraph have reported that the Magpies’ game against Aston Villa on Friday night is in jeopardy and in danger of being postponed after the first team squad was asked to self-isolate. This comes after the Magpies closed their training ground following a COVID-19 outbreak with the first team and staff in self-isolation. That comes after five members, four players a staff member, tested positive and the Telegraph has reported that they’ve returned more positive tests in the latest round of testing.
While the exact number of cases has not been revealed to the world, the training ground has been shut until Wednesday at the earliest and reports indicate that there is no guarantee it will open before the Friday game. The Guardian has further reported that everyone within the first-team group has been retested for the coronavirus while also placed in self-isolation. The Telegraph has also reported that the Premier League might resist the request to postpone the fixture, with the league looking to keep the games going baring a serious outbreak.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.