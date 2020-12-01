Newcastle United’s first-team placed in COVID-19 self-isolation after training ground outbreak

While the exact number of cases has not been revealed to the world, the training ground has been shut until Wednesday at the earliest and reports indicate that there is no guarantee it will open before the Friday game. The Guardian has further reported that everyone within the first-team group has been retested for the coronavirus while also placed in self-isolation. The Telegraph has also reported that the Premier League might resist the request to postpone the fixture, with the league looking to keep the games going baring a serious outbreak.