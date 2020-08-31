Reports | Manchester United reach £35.7 million agreement for Ajax’s Donny van de Beek

According to the Guardian, Manchester United are closing in on their first move of the summer window after coming to an agreement over a £35.7 million deal for Donny van de Beek. The 23-year-old has attracted interest from Europe’s biggest clubs this summer, with Barcelona amongst his suitors.

With a move for Jadon Sancho going nowhere, especially after Borussia Dortmund confirmed that the young Englishman is not going anywhere, Manchester United’s transfer window has come to a standstill. The Red Devils have been one of the few clubs in England to have not made any move so far with Chelsea, Manchester City and Leeds United amongst others all spending heavily. However, that is set to change as the Guardian has reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has reached an agreement with Ajax for Donny van de Beek.

The two parties have come to an agreement over a £35.7 million fee for the midfielder, with United overtaking a few suitors for the 23-year-old. Van de Beek has attracted a lot of attention over the last few months with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and a few others all interested in a potential move. Furthermore, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Ajax midfielder has agreed to a five-year agreement with Manchester United.

Not only that, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag admitted last week that there are developments over a potential move away for Donny van de Beek although nothing has been confirmed. Ten Hag also confirmed that the fact that Van de Beek did not make his team selection does indicate the same as “agreements have been made over a potential transfer”.

“There are indeed developments that keep him out of the selection. We will see what happens. We’ll make an announcement as soon as there’s some clarity. The fact that Donny did not play does indicate a direction. The request not to let him play did not come specifically from one side. We do that together. Agreements have been made about a possible transfer, and if that possibility arises you must also cooperate,” Ten Hag said reported De Telegraaf.