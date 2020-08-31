Reports | AC Milan set to sign Brescia’s Sandro Tonali on loan with £26.8 million option

AC Milan are reportedly set to sign midfielder Sandro Tonali on loan with an option to buy for a fee that could rise up to £26.8 million from Brescia. The 20-year-old has been one of the most sought after players this summer with Inter Milan, Chelsea, Liverpool and a few other sides all in the race.

Despite Inter Milan coming to an agreement over personal terms in April, the Nerazzurri pulled out of the race for Sandro Tonali in order to reportedly sign Arturo Vidal. That has allowed cross-city rivals AC Milan to take the lead and Sky Sports has reported that the Rossoneri are set to sign the Brescia starlet on loan with an option to buy. The two parties have come to an agreement over an option worth £26.8 million for Tonali with the midfielder keen on signing for the club.

The 20-year-old has been scouted heavily by some of Europe’s biggest sides over the course of the 2019/20 season where he played a key role fighting against relegation for Brescia. However, while Tonali’s attempt in doing so was in vain, the midfielder nevertheless impressed his suitors and reports indicated that Manchester United were also in consideration. However, the Italian is reportedly keen on staying in Italy with Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan in the running.

Yet with both the Old Lady and the Nerazzurri looking elsewhere, Paulo Maldini and Frederic Massara managed to convince Tonali to sign a five-year agreement with the Rossoneri. Brescia owner Massimo Cellino confirmed that both Milan sides are in the running but Tonali has to decide his future this summer. Cellino further added that he’s in no hurry to sell the midfielder but the 20-year-old wants his future decided as soon as possible.

"I appreciated the seriousness of [Milan technical director Paolo] Maldini, confirming the historic Milan. I don't want to add more to be inappropriate. [Inter chief executive Giuseppe] Marotta has always confirmed the strong interest. I have always avoided negotiations with other clubs, especially foreign ones. But the boy needs to know what his future is. So, I'm not in a hurry, but he is, and it seems more than justified to me," Cellino told Sky Sport.