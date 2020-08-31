Premier League clubs need five substitutes to protect the players, proclaims Jurgen Klopp

While Premier League clubs voted against the five substitutes rule, Jurgen Klopp has opined that the clubs need to change their stance in order to protect the players. The rule was introduced to aid players in their return from lockdown and it has been extended until the end of the 2020/21 season.

When the 2019/20 season restarted after the lockdown, it saw many things change with FIFA introducing the five substitutes rule in order to help players. It allowed managers to make two more changes than normally permitted although the rule initially had an expiration date set for the end of the 2019/20 season. But after a discussion, FIFA opted to extend the rule until the end of the 2020/21 season although Premier League clubs voted against it. In a meeting held in early August, the clubs instead voted to return to the normal three substitutes rule in order to protect the smaller clubs.

However, that could change as the clubs are set to talk about the issue again with an intense schedule causing concern across the league. The Times has reported that Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are keen on using five substitutes and Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool are as well. The Reds boss confessed that while it does hand bigger clubs an advantage, the main point is that it protects the players in a congested season and that's the only thing that matters.

“Yes. I know the discussion will then go again that it’s an advantage for the bigger clubs. I don’t discuss it from that point of view. I don’t want to have an advantage in the competition. We have 38 Premier League games in a season shorter by four weeks. That says it all. And all the other competitions will be pretty much the same as far as I know. That means just that these things would help. I can imagine that other teams see it differently. But it’s never for having an advantage,” Klopp said reported the Times.

“I saw it last season as well when we played the last nine games. City could bring on five players — ooh not bad! But it’s all about how we can get through this season? Not ‘oh that’s a little advantage here, who gets an advantage there’. Getting in a good way through the season for the sake of the football players and the performance levels, I think it would make sense. But I don’t make the decisions.”