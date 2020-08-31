Odisha FC strike one-year deal with Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio

The 29-year-old striker has the experience of playing at many top football leagues around the world. He made his senior club debut for Brazil's Flamengo in 2010 where he linked up with football legend, Ronaldinho. He has played for other Brazilian teams like Sport Club do Recife, Bragantino, and Centro Sportivo Alagoano. The Rio de Janeiro-born forward was part of Brazil's talented U-20 squad and played in a team that boasted of superstars like Phillipe Coutinho, Casemiro, Oscar, Felipe Anderson, Firmino and the mercurial Neymar.