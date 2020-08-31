My plan is to stay at PSG next season and win Champions League, confirms Neymar

The likes of Neymar, Mbappe, Marco Verratti and a few others have all been linked with moves away but the Brazilian has confirmed that he has no plans of leaving. The 29-year-old admitted that he is looking to stay at Paris Saint-Germain for yet another season and that his target is for them to reach and then win the Champions League final. He also added that this is his chance of putting his name down in the history books and he’s looking to take it.