My plan is to stay at PSG next season and win Champions League, confirms Neymar
Today at 7:40 PM
Despite them losing the Champions League final, Neymar has confirmed that he is staying at PSG and is targeting another final with the aim of winning it. The Parisians finished the 2019/20 season with all three of their domestic trophies and reached their maiden Champions League final.
While Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain in the showpiece event, the game was far from over and done with even when the Bavarians took a 1-0 lead. But guilt edge chances missed by Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and a few others meant that the Parisians stumbled at their final hurdle and had to settle for a runners-up medal. But that could have a catastrophic effect for the Parisians as reports indicated that the club could lose a few players this summer.
The likes of Neymar, Mbappe, Marco Verratti and a few others have all been linked with moves away but the Brazilian has confirmed that he has no plans of leaving. The 29-year-old admitted that he is looking to stay at Paris Saint-Germain for yet another season and that his target is for them to reach and then win the Champions League final. He also added that this is his chance of putting his name down in the history books and he’s looking to take it.
"I am staying at PSG next season. I remain and with the ambition to return to the final of the Champions League, this time to win it. I like this idea of doing everything to leave my name in the history books of my club," Neymar said, reported Goal.
