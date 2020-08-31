Jamshedpur FC rope in Brazilian midfielder Alexandre Monteiro de Lima ahead of 2020-21 ISL

Jamshedpur FC has roped in Brazilian midfielder Alexandre Monteiro de Lima to their ranks in the build-up to 2020-21 ISL, which kicks-off in November. This is the Red Miners' fourth foreign recruit of the season, having roped in Nerijus Valsikis, David Grande, Peter Hartley, and Aitor Monroy.

Jamshedpur FC has never made it to the knock-out stages of the Indian Super League since making its debut in the 2017-18 season but came tantalizingly close on a couple of occasions. In a bid to break the jinx, the management has already spent a lot in the transfer market this season, having roped in head coach Owen Coyle and last year’s ‘golden boot’ winner Nerijus Valskis from Chennaiyin FC alongside winger Jakichand Singh from FC Goa. The Red Miners are far from done and, on Monday, announced Brazilian midfielder Alexandre Monteiro de Lima, popularly known as ‘Alex’, as their fourth foreigner going into the new season of the Indian Super League.

"Alex is a player of multiple capabilities. A team-player, aggressive, smart, quick, a powerhouse – I could go on with a hundred adjectives and yet, it would not be enough to describe him," said Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle, as reported on the club website.

"He is an amazing talent who can unlock the toughest of defences. I remember I signed him when I was a coach at Houston and he did his job perfectly well for the club and I hope he will do the same here. A warm welcome to Alex. Wishing him a successful time with us," added the manager.

Alex is an experienced campaigner, having started his professional career way back in 2008 for Swiss club FC Wohlen, following which he played four seasons at Major League Soccer (MLS) outfits Chicago Fire. He continued his stay in the MLS, signing for Houston Dynamo and then finally shifted loyalties to K League 2 side Suwon FC, before making the more to the ISL.