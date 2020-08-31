India along with four others submit bid for hosting 2027 AFC Asian Cup

India was the runners-up in the third edition of the AFC Asian Cup back in 1964, in their first appearance. The Blue Tigers have featured in the event three times following the historic feat in Israel but never managed to get past the group stages. While Sunil Chhetri and Co are well on course for qualifying for the 2023 edition, with them needing at least a win over Bangladesh and Pakistan to qualify for the main events. But, they could also end up qualifying for the 2027 AFC Asian Games too, with India along with four countries submitting bids to host the continental event.