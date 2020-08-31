Hyderabad FC appoint Manuel Marquez as their head coach for 2020-21 ISL

Hyderabad FC has roped in Manuel Marquez as their head coach ahead of the new season of the Indian Super League. The post was left vacant after the former manager of the club and fellow Spaniard Albert Roca terminated his contract with the Nizams by mutual agreement just a couple of days ago.

Hyderabad FC’s Indian Super League journey did not start as they would have liked it to with them loitering at the bottom of the league table midway through the season. That forced the management's hand and they sacked manager Phil Brown and bestowed the responsibility on Spaniard Albert Roca. But even that move did not save them the blushes of finishing at the bottom of the points table last season.

While Roca was retained for yet another season, with the manager already a successful one in the trade in the Indian football circuit, he mutually parted with the club a couple of days ago after receiving on offer from European giants FC Barcelona to join manager Ronald Koeman's coaching staff. The ISL outfits have filled the vacated spot by roping in experienced manager Manuel Marquez for a one-year deal.

“It's a big challenge for me to join Hyderabad FC as we are set to begin our season soon. The club has already been preparing and working on a lot of things over the last few months so that makes it a comparatively smoother process for me to settle in,” said Manuel Marquez, after completing the formalities.

A defender during his playing days, Manuel hung up his boots at the age of 28 and shifted his focus to coaching. Having started his coaching career in 2002, he worked with clubs like UD Las Palmas, PB Anguera, AE Prat, CE Europa, CF Badalona, RCD Espanyol B, and UE Sant Andreu, and lastly involved in a stint with Thai League 1 side Ratchaburi Mitr Phol, before signing for Hyderabad FC.

“Given that Hyderabad FC intends to follow the same philosophy which I've worked with over so many years, I believe there are common goals already present. Now it's just about hitting the ground running and imparting those ideologies to the players,” added the newly appointed manager.

🚨 OFFICIAL! Hyderabad FC have appointed former UD Las Palmas (La Liga) manager Manolo Márquez as the club's new Head Coach. #HyderabadFC 🟡⚫️ #WelcomeManolo 🇪🇸 @2014_manel pic.twitter.com/JsDGQEfiK7 — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) August 31, 2020