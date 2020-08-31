Chennaiyin FC appoint Csabo Laszlo as their new head coach

Even though Chennaiyin FC finished as runners-up in the previous edition of the Indian Super League, they were poised in a vulnerable position midway through the season. It was following Owen Coyle’s arrival that the club staged a major turnaround and propelled to themselves into the knock-outs. Unfortunately, the manager was roped in by Jamshedpur FC during the summer transfer window vacating the position in the southern state. With less than three months left for the new season to kick-off, Chennaiyin FC however, have signed a replacement in the form of Csaba Laszlo.