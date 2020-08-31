Chennaiyin FC appoint Csabo Laszlo as their new head coach

Today at 7:40 PM
Chennaiyin FC has appointed Csaba Laszlo as their new coach ahead of the new season of the Indian Super League. Owen Coyle, previously in charge of the team, had recently signed for Jamshedpur FC, after guiding Chennaiyin FC to the final of the ISL last season in a dramatic fashion.
Even though Chennaiyin FC finished as runners-up in the previous edition of the Indian Super League, they were poised in a vulnerable position midway through the season. It was following Owen Coyle’s arrival that the club staged a major turnaround and propelled to themselves into the knock-outs. Unfortunately, the manager was roped in by Jamshedpur FC during the summer transfer window vacating the position in the southern state. With less than three months left for the new season to kick-off, Chennaiyin FC however, have signed a replacement in the form of Csaba Laszlo.
"I am incredibly proud and happy to become the Head Coach of Chennaiyin FC. It is my privilege to join the club on its completion of six successful years. I believe Chennaiyin is a close-knit family-like club that chases excellence with absolutely passionate fans by its side at all times,” said Csaba Laszlo, after the announcement.
Laszlo played for several clubs in Romania, Hungary, and German clubs, before he was forced to retire at the age of 27 due to a knee injury. Having started his managerial career with German side BW Kerpen and was subsequently involved in a stint with Borussia Monchengladbach B. Even though he coached the Ugandan and the Lithuanian national sides, Laszlo is best known for guiding Scottish side Heart of Midlothian to a third-place finish in the Premiership and a qualification to the Europa League.
