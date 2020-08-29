Albert Roca joins FC Barcelona's coaching staff after mutually parting ways with Hyderabad FC

Albert Roca was roped as the head coach of Hyderabad FC midway through the last season of the Indian Super League, following their disastrous end to the season. Even though the debutants finished at the bottom of the points table, the Spaniard was retained by the club. For the past week, there was speculation over Roca’s future at the club, after reports emerged that newly appointed Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman showing wanted the former as a part of his coaching staff at the Camp Nou. It was on Saturday that the Spanish manager mutually parted ways with the ISL club and left for the high-profile job.