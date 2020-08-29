Albert Roca joins FC Barcelona's coaching staff after mutually parting ways with Hyderabad FC
Today at 8:49 PM
Albert Roca has parted ways as head coach of Hyderabad FC and joined FC Barcelona's coaching staff following Ronald Koeman’s request. The Spaniard was roped in earlier this year by the ISL club, in January, to steady the ship after Hyderabad’s disastrous start to the 2019-20 ISL season.
Albert Roca was roped as the head coach of Hyderabad FC midway through the last season of the Indian Super League, following their disastrous end to the season. Even though the debutants finished at the bottom of the points table, the Spaniard was retained by the club. For the past week, there was speculation over Roca’s future at the club, after reports emerged that newly appointed Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman showing wanted the former as a part of his coaching staff at the Camp Nou. It was on Saturday that the Spanish manager mutually parted ways with the ISL club and left for the high-profile job.
“For me, it’s been a tough decision to make. I am thankful to everyone at HFC for showing immense faith in me since I joined back in January. The club is in great hands and I will be following the club this season and in the future,” said Albert Roca, regarding his departure.
Roca had previously spent five years at Barcelona between 2003 to 2008, working under the then head coach Frank Rijkaard, following which he worked as a deputy with the likes of Galatasaray and the national sides of Saudi Arabia and El Salvador, before he stormed into the Indian football circuit as the head of the coach of Bengaluru FC in 2016. He guided Bengaluru FC to the final of the AFC Cup back in the same year, with them the first Indian club to achieve the feat.
