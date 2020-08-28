Think we are going to have many more positive coronavirus cases in the future, feels Mikel Arteta

With the number of Premier League players that have tested positive in recent weeks rising, it has many concerned that the 2020/21 season might get postponed. That has many concerned about the future of football not just in England but across Europe as the positive coronavirus cases continue to rise day by day. It has seen a number of players including Tanguy Ndombele and Paul Pogba test positive for the virus with the duo forced to pull out of the France squad. Not only that, it has seen pre-season training complicated especially for Chelsea , amongst other sides, who reportedly have eight players in quarantine.

Raheem Sterling and Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey were forced into self-isolation after they attended Usain Bolt’s birthday party with Aaron Wan-Bissaka also doing the same after he returned from his post-season holiday. That combined with the sudden rise in positive cases has concerned Mikel Arteta, who opined that there are going to be more positive cases of the virus in the near future. The Arsenal boss, who was the first high-profile coronavirus case in British football, also added that “there is not much we can do” as there is still an uncertainty about the virus.

“Yes – and I think we are going to have many more cases in the future unfortunately. You are just planning to do something and then that player tests positive, and that positive was a false positive. We are trying to get used to it, get around it, and trying to manage the situation as well as we can. There is not much we can do and we know that there are some uncertainties we cannot control at the moment,” Arteta said, reported the Guardian.