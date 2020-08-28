Ricky Lallawmawma signs for Jamshedpur FC, Bartholomew Ogbache set to leave Kerala Blasters FC

Indian full-back Ricky Lallawmawma has joined Jamshedpur FC on a two-year deal from ATK-Mohun Bagan ahead of the new season of the Indian Super League. Meanwhile, Bartholomew Ogbeche, the joint top scorer last season with 15 strikes has left Kerala Blasters and is set to join Mumbai City FC.

Having started his professional career with Aizawl FC back in 2011, Ricky Lallawmawma was involved in short stints with a couple of Mizoram-based clubs before he joined the Aizawl FC once again, in 2015. It was his move to Mohun Bagan, after spending a year with DSK Shivajians that his career really took flight. ATK roped in the defender ahead of the 2018-19 season and he played for the Kolkata-based for a couple of seasons. But, he won’t be a part of unified ATK-Mohun Bagan, with the footballer striking a two-year deal with Jamshedpur FC.

"I am so happy to be joining Jamshedpur FC, a club with a great head coach, loud and proud supporters, and fantastic facilities. The club has a plan along with a big ambition to do well in the Indian Super League and to be consistently successful. I share the same ideologies for myself and hope to contribute in the best ways possible under an expert like Owen Coyle,” said Ricky, after completing the formalities.

Jamshedpur FC has been very busy in the transfer market this season, with them making big signings in the form of last year’s golden boot winner - Nerijus Valskis, winger Jakichand Singh and also roping in head coach Owen Coyle from Chennaiyin FC. The latest deal with Ricky will see the footballer at the ‘furnace’ till the end of the 2021-22 ISL season.

Meanwhile, the joint-top scorer in the ISL last season, Bartholomew Ogbeche has left Kerala Blasters FC a year after he signed for them. While there were advanced talks with Mumbai City FC already, his departure makes the move obvious ahead of the 2020-21 ISL which is set to begin from November 21.