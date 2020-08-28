Reports | AC Milan and Inter Milan set to battle it out for Sandro Tonali
Today at 4:39 PM
With the start of the 2020/21 Serie A season closing in, Sky Sports has reported that AC Milan have submitted a new bid for Sandro Tonali despite Inter Milan’s approach. The midfielder was Brescia’s only shining light this season as the club got relegated back to the Serie B after finishing 19th.
With a renewal for Zlatan Ibrahimovic all but confirmed, AC Milan and manager Stefano Pioli are now looking at their next move with the Rossoneri eyeing midfield reinforcements. Their top target has been Sandro Tonali but the Brescia starlet has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan. So much so, that transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Nerazzurri have already agreed personal terms with the 20-year-old.
But that hasn’t stopped their city rivals, as Sky Sports Italia have reported that the Rossoneri have submitted a new bid for the Bresica starlet over the last few days. While the exact fee that Milan have proposed hasn’t been revealed to the world, reports indicate that the fee will be in the region of the £31 million that Bresica value the midfielder at. However, the report has further indicated that Tonali isn’t their only target with Tiemoue Bakayoko also on their shortlist.
The Chelsea midfielder is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer with Milan looking to sign the Frenchman on a season long loan move with an obligation to buy. Not only that, the Rossoneri are also looking at Brahim Diaz on a similar deal despite reports indicating that Real Madrid are looking for a permanent move.
