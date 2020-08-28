Reports | AC Milan and Inter Milan set to battle it out for Sandro Tonali

But that hasn’t stopped their city rivals, as Sky Sports Italia have reported that the Rossoneri have submitted a new bid for the Bresica starlet over the last few days. While the exact fee that Milan have proposed hasn’t been revealed to the world, reports indicate that the fee will be in the region of the £31 million that Bresica value the midfielder at. However, the report has further indicated that Tonali isn’t their only target with Tiemoue Bakayoko also on their shortlist.