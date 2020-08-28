ISL organizers to set up Covid-19 lab for players, officials and broadcasters in Goa

With the final of the Indian Super League last season was played in front of empty stands, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, it meant that the start of the 2020-21 editions also looked in jeopardy. However, following the norms maintained around the globe, the organisers of the ISL - Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) - decided to host the tournament in a centralized city this year - Goa, with a bio-secure bubble in place. As per the latest reports, the organisers will set up their own Covid-19 testing laboratory in Goa for players, officials, broadcasters who are going to be a part of the five-month tournament.