ISL organizers to set up Covid-19 lab for players, officials and broadcasters in Goa

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the organisers of the Indian Super League, will set up its own Covid-19 testing lab in Goa for players, officials, broadcasters who are going to be a part of the tournament. Three venues in Goa will host the matches of the 2020-21 ISL behind closed doors.
With the final of the Indian Super League last season was played in front of empty stands, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, it meant that the start of the 2020-21 editions also looked in jeopardy. However, following the norms maintained around the globe, the organisers of the ISL - Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) - decided to host the tournament in a centralized city this year - Goa, with a bio-secure bubble in place. As per the latest reports, the organisers will set up their own Covid-19 testing laboratory in Goa for players, officials, broadcasters who are going to be a part of the five-month tournament.
“The lab will be situated at a hotel and will be set up after consultations with the state administration. This will ensure that there is no strain on Goa’s health facilities when everyone arrives here,” said a source, who has been tracking the development,” said a source, as reported by The Times of India.
“The organisers will have their own doctors and nurses, who will take swabs and then do the testing. Players and officials will not be allowed to move out of the bio-bubble. Instead, swabs will be taken at the hotel itself,” added the source.
Three venues – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, G.M.C Athletic Stadium, in Bambolin and Tilak Maidan, in Vasco have been shortlisted as the venues for the new season. A total of 500 players, officials, support staff of the 10 teams combined at set to assemble in Goa for the event which is set to kick-off on November 21.
