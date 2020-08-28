Hyderabad FC sign former La Liga star Joao Victor ahead of 2020-21 ISL

Hyderabad FC have signed Brazilian midfielder Joao Victor on a one-year deal ahead of the Indian Super League new season. The former La Liga star brings in a lot of experience, with the 31-year-old spending the last decade playing for clubs across Europe after he signed for Mallorca in 2010.

Joao Victor started his professional career with Brazilian side Nautico back in 2005 and played in the lower-tier leagues of the South American country until 2009 when he joined Uzbek-side Bunyodkor. Spirited performances in his first two seasons landed him up at La Liga outfits Mallorca in 2010. He was part of the Spanish club till 2015 and then moved to Cypriot side Anorthosis, before penning down a contract for Hyderabad FC this Friday.

“I am very happy to have signed for Hyderabad FC. It’s an exciting project and a good challenge for me given the composition of the team. We have a nice mix of experienced and young Indian players in the squad, and I hope that my experience helps the team on the field. I am eager to join up with my team-mates soon and get back into action,” said Joao Victor, after making the move to Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC finished rock-bottom last season, with just a couple of wins to their name. To make amends for the disastrous debut, the management has been making considerable purchases in the transfer market, with them already signing the likes of Subrata Paul, Holicharan Narzary and Kosham Singh. Meanwhile, former Europa League player Joao Victor becomes the first overseas recruit ahead of the new season, which is set to begin on November 21, in Goa.

“João Victor has played at the very highest level, and we’re excited to have him on board. His experience in top leagues in three different continents makes him one of the crucial players in our side. Moreover, he is a player who can operate in both midfield and defence, and this versatility will certainly help us. We hope the young players in our squad can rub off the wealth of experience he brings in," said Hyderabad FC co-owner, Varun Tripuraneni.