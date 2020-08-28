Chelsea sign former Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva on a one-year deal

Thiago Silva has signed a one-year deal with London based side Chelsea ahead of the new season of the English Premier League. The centre-back spent the last eight seasons at Paris Saint Germain before bidding adieu after the Champions League final loss against Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Thiago Silva has played a lead role in Paris Saint Germain’s claim to establish itself as a powerhouse in Europe, ever since he joined the club back in 2012. Not only has he led the side to seven Ligue 1 titles in eight seasons at the Parc des Princes, but he also won five Coupe de France titles during the same time frame.

Silva and his boys almost claimed the ultimate silverware - Champions League this season but failed to get past a strong Bayern Munich side in the final. That was the last time the Brazilian sported the blue shirt in the French capital, with him moving to Premier League side Chelsea FC on a one-year deal.

"We are delighted to be able to add a player of Thiago Silva’s proven world-class credentials to our squad. Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here. Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honours," said Chelsea’s sporting director Marina Granovskaia, to the club website.

Chelsea has been hyper-active in the transfer market this season, with the Blues’ roping in Hakim Ziyech from Ajax Amsterdam and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, along with Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr with a move for Kai Havertz on the cards. Meanwhile, Thiago Silva’s inclusion will be a valuable one at Stamford Bridge, especially after their central defense took a major hit last summer after David Luiz’s exit.