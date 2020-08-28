AIFF set September 4 deadline for East Bengal to give clarity on unpaid salaries

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has asked East Bengal to give more clarity on the matter involving the non-payment of salaries by September 4 after five players approached the Players’ Status Committee (PSC) for the same. Quess Corp Pvt Ltd parted ways with the club earlier this year.

Bengaluru-based company Quess Corp Private Limited terminated their agreement with East Bengal on July 17, putting an end to a two-year partnership. It was back in April 25 that the club decided to terminate the contract of all the players citing force majeure. The decision put many footballers in a spot of bother with many players bound by multi-year deals while they also had salaries pending. With the footballing rights handed back to East Bengal, the club are answerable for the unpaid salaries, which is the reason the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has given them a September 4 deadline to provide the players with answers.

"The AIFF has sent a letter to East Bengal asking them to respond to players' demands regarding non-payment. They have been given time till September 4 after which the matter will be referred to PSC again," a source working closely with the development, told IANS.

"Usually, the PSC evaluates both parties' claims, but in this case, if East Bengal does not respond till September 4, only players' demands will be placed. If East Bengal replies and asks for more time, another week after September 4 will be given to them," added the source.

After much hassle regarding the separation of Quess Corp Pvt Ltd from the club, East Bengal was in a race against time to rope in investors and fast track their way in the Indian Super League this season, but their efforts have gone in vain so far. It is likely that the red and gold brigade will be playing in the I-League, which will be staged in Kolkata itself.