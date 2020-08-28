2020/21 Bundesliga season set to be played behind closed doors until atleast October
While Bayern Munich’s UEFA Supercup clash against Sevilla will be a trial in the return of supporters, the 2020/21 Bundesliga season will be played behind closed doors until October. The decision follows an internal meeting within the German government in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The extended 2019/20 season was forced behind closed doors in a successful attempt to finish the season on time by leagues across Europe, many wondered what would happen to the 2020/21 season. While reports have indicated that the leagues are looking into the possibility of a limited number of fans with pilot tests being put into effect across Europe including in England, France and now Germany.
That includes Bayern Munich’s UEFA Supercup game against Sevilla, which will be a trial for supporters to return in a socially distanced forum. But that will be a one-off game as Goal has reported that the new German top-flight season will kick-off and remain behind closed doors until at least October. That’s following a decision made by the German government after a conference between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers of Germany’s federal states.
However, that isn’t the norm with up to 5,000 people allowed to watch Ligue 1 games in France with the 2020/21 French top-flight season underway. England, are also pilot testing a few stadiums and friendly games over the next few weeks in order to figure out a protocol with Spain and Italy still figuring out their own methods.
